Alex Trebek Says He Cries In Surges Of 'Deep Sadness' Amid Cancer Fight

Alex Trebek didn’t hold back in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

The “Jeopardy!” host, who is undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, discussed his anguish with Robin Roberts.

“I’ve had kidney stones, I’ve had ruptured disks, so I’m used to dealing with pain, but what I’m not used to dealing with is these surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness, and it brings tears to my eyes,” he said.

He then joked, “I’ve discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I’m a bit of a wuss.”

Trebek, 78, encouraged others undergoing chemotherapy to be open about moments of depression, even if they are unable to express the reasons behind the bouts of sadness.

He said his oncologist told him he is doing well “even though I don’t always feel it.” He added that he is “fighting through it” as he heads into another round of chemo next week.

“People all over America have been sharing the good thoughts, their advice, their prayers, and I feel that it is making a difference in my well-being,” Trebek said.

This season’s “Jeopardy!” tapings wrapped up in April. Trebek, who revealed his diagnosis in March, added that he hoped to return for his 36th year of hosting the show in September.

“Hopefully everything is going to turn out well, and I’ll be back on the air,” he said.