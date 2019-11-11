Alex Trebek Chokes Back Tears After Surprise ‘Final Jeopardy’ Question

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek received a powerful message of support for his battle against pancreatic cancer during a very unexpected moment: right in the middle of the show’s climactic “Final Jeopardy” round.
With little chance of winning, “Tournament of Champions” contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t even attempt to deliver the right question.
Instead, he bet $1,995 of his $2,000 on six words that got the host choked up:
The episode was apparently taped in September, when Trebek announced he would need a new round of treatment for the Stage 4 pancreatic cancer he has been battling since earlier this year.
Gaur explained his powerful message on Twitter after the show:
Gaur and his fellow contestants wore purple ribbons in support of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.
He and other “Tournament of Champions” contestants are also encouraging a unique form of participation in support of both Trebek and 2018 Teacher’s Tournament winner Larry Martin, who died earlier this year of the same disease.
They’ve joined together to ask viewers to play along at home during Thursday’s and Friday’s shows, track their questions and donate $1 for each correct one to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research:
Monday’s surprise moment caused #WeLoveYouAlex to trend on Twitter:
This article has been updated with information about a “Jeopardy” play-along fundraiser for pancreatic cancer.