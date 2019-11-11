Alex Trebek Chokes Back Tears After Surprise ‘Final Jeopardy’ Question

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek received a powerful message of support for his battle against pancreatic cancer during a very unexpected moment: right in the middle of the show’s climactic “Final Jeopardy” round.

With little chance of winning, “Tournament of Champions” contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t even attempt to deliver the right question.

Instead, he bet $1,995 of his $2,000 on six words that got the host choked up:

The episode was apparently taped in September, when Trebek announced he would need a new round of treatment for the Stage 4 pancreatic cancer he has been battling since earlier this year.

Gaur explained his powerful message on Twitter after the show:

Sorry for west coast spoilers, but I’m really glad I got the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking ... 1/n — just dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

...for context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly. 2/n — just dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. 3/n — just dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex — just dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

Gaur and his fellow contestants wore purple ribbons in support of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

He and other “Tournament of Champions” contestants are also encouraging a unique form of participation in support of both Trebek and 2018 Teacher’s Tournament winner Larry Martin, who died earlier this year of the same disease.

They’ve joined together to ask viewers to play along at home during Thursday’s and Friday’s shows, track their questions and donate $1 for each correct one to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research:

With all the attention coming my way, I want to also re-up this play-along for Pancreatic Cancer on Thursday and Friday. Many of us are donating $1 for every question we get right when playing along at home to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Join along! https://t.co/0BzrvDo3RC — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

Monday’s surprise moment caused #WeLoveYouAlex to trend on Twitter:

It took the youngest guy in the Tournament to say what all of us oldsters were feeling. Thank you @dhruvg_ & as always #weloveyoualex https://t.co/SWHdEVHalg — Eric Backes (@BackesEric) November 12, 2019

On today’s Jeopardy, Alex Trebek got choked up at a heartfelt Final Jeopardy answer. What a moment. Who’s chopping onions? #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/zutZEoRFc0 — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 12, 2019

Add "Jeopardy" to the list of shows that have made cry #WeLoveYouAlex https://t.co/ZWmkmAdUvq — Amelia Boone (@ameliaboone) November 12, 2019

If you’re a GenXer, Alex Trebek is a childhood icon. He was part of the fabric of life for 80s kids. I’d watch w friends & family—shouting out answers. When my Nani visited from India, she’d watch, too. She didn’t speak English but she loved seeing people’s joy. #weloveyoualex https://t.co/4PB9w9Op6P — Samira Ahmed (@sam_aye_ahm) November 12, 2019

This is so sweet. Wishing Alex Trebek the best. #WeloveyouAlex https://t.co/0h06ERA555 — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) November 12, 2019

Answer: Alex Trebek being moved by a contestant who can’t win.



Question: What is beautiful?#jeopardy #weloveyoualex https://t.co/XHzWho44t2 — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) November 12, 2019

The pause in the voice of Alex Trebek put a lump in my throat.



Trebek's voice trembling put tears in my eyes.#WeLoveYouAlex https://t.co/T0z2ZTJAMa — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 12, 2019

Dhruv didn’t have the correct answer for Final Jeopardy, but he did have the best answer. #weloveyoualex pic.twitter.com/ZNg9Fj3R1U — Patrick O'Dowd (@Sir_Tane) November 12, 2019

The guy might have finished with only $5, but he was tonight's winner! #WeLoveYouAlex — Keith Page (@IHTop10Guy) November 12, 2019

We couldn't agree with Dhruv Gaur more. Alex is family. #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/Tnd1j3nSS0 — Sony Pictures TV (@SPTV) November 12, 2019

This article has been updated with information about a “Jeopardy” play-along fundraiser for pancreatic cancer.