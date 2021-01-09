'Jeopardy!' Pays Nostalgic Tribute To Alex Trebek As His Final Episode Airs

“Jeopardy!” honored its legendary, longtime host Alex Trebek ahead of the broadcast of his final ever episode on Friday.

The NBC game show took a trip down memory lane as it shared on Twitter a montage of funny and endearing moments from Trebek’s 37 seasons in its hot seat.

It ended with a text tribute for the late star: “Dedicated to Alex Trebek. Forever in our Hearts. Always our Inspiration.”

Check out the video here:

Trebek filmed his last show in October while still receiving treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died in November at age 80.

The new season of “Jeopardy!” will begin Monday with the show’s record-holder, Ken Jennings, as the first interim guest-host.

NBC has not revealed when it will announce a long-term replacement.

In the show that aired Monday, Trebek called on people to help others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19, people who are suffering through no fault of their own,” he said in footage that went viral. “We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

"If we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there." pic.twitter.com/Ip6HZJi43Y — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 5, 2021

