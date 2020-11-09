Turns out Alex Trebek was very good at playing Alex Trebek.

The longtime “Jeopardy!” game host died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer, earning icon status that extended into the fictional world of television and movies. His credits included “Orange Is the New Black,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Seinfeld” and “The Nanny,” according to IMDB.

But his last listed “role” was a rare film appearance in Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming comedy “Free Guy” (see video below). Reynolds’ Guy realizes he’s a character in a video game that will soon be shut down, according to Variety.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday that fellow Canadian Trebek was gracious and funny while shooting the cameo.

In a “Free Guy” trailer, which was released in October but is getting renewed attention following Trebek’s death, Trebek appears as himself reading a “Jeopardy!” clue about Reynolds’ Guy.

“The character in the video game ‘Free City’ has been turning heads by being the good guy,” Trebek announces.

“Who is Blue Shirt guy?” a contestant responds.

“You are absolutely right,” Trebek says. “Who is he or she indeed.”

Disney has delayed the release of “Free Guy” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jeopardy!” is set to air Trebek’s final real-life episode as the game show’s host on Christmas Day.

