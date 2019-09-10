Alex Trebek's 3 Magic Words On 'Jeopardy!' Premiere Melt Twitter

Alex Trebek returned for his 36th season of “Jeopardy!” Monday, declaring, “I’m still here.” (See the clip above.)

The three words packed a powerful punch as the 79-year-old is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He announced his diagnosis in March, shared the debilitating effects of chemotherapy months later, and in late May offered a “mind-boggling” update that his cancer was in “near remission.”

Trebek announced his return to the show in late August, so his presence wasn’t a surprise. (He actually began taping in July.) But his reassuring words warmed the hearts of fans.

“I truly hope you folks have enjoyed revisiting some of our special tournaments throughout this past summer,” Trebek said at the top of the show. “But today, ‘Jeopardy!’ begins its 36th season on the air and I’m happy to report, I’m still here.”

“Jeopardy!” champion Jason Zuffranieri may have captured his seventh straight game in an impressive victory streak ― but many would say the true winners are the quiz show’s faithful.

Alex Trebek started the show saying “Today is the first episode of the 36th season and I’m happy to report I’m still here.” Yes testimony!!🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/DW5AEZGZn7 — Kiki (@akilahBEE_) September 9, 2019

Me when Alex Trebek says “I’m still here”#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/HyABjH5DX8 — Alex Brown (@AlexBrown15) September 9, 2019

“I’m still here.”



-Alex Trebek

September 9, 2019#Jeopardy — Eric Zhang (@MrEricZhang) September 9, 2019

Alex Trebek said: “I am still here!”



I cheered in my living room. 🙌🏿 #Jeopardy — Chidike Okeem (@VOICEOFCHID) September 9, 2019

Today is the first day of #Jeopardy Season 36, and Alex Trebek is hosting! I could not be happier to see him back doing what he does best: inspiring millions to listen, learn and grow. — Avi Gupta (@avigupta33) September 9, 2019

watching #Jeopardy and tearing bc Alex Trebek looks HEALTHY and AMAZING! He was like "I'm still here 😉" — Jamie Price (@itsjamielenel) September 9, 2019

#OTD in 1984, the first episode of the current “Jeopardy!” aired.



... and, Alex Trebek still looks fly 35 years later! pic.twitter.com/oRo5XTVlh8 — Jesse Horne (@Jesse_Horne) September 10, 2019

Sept 10, 1984: Alex Trebek began to host Jeopardy as the show returned to daily syndication. #80s Still hosting 35 years later. pic.twitter.com/Dlf2N9jK23 — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) September 10, 2019