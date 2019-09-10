Alex Trebek's 3 Magic Words On 'Jeopardy!' Premiere Melt Twitter

Alex Trebek returned for his 36th season of “Jeopardy!” Monday, declaring, “I’m still here.” (See the clip above.)
The three words packed a powerful punch as the 79-year-old is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He announced his diagnosis in March, shared the debilitating effects of chemotherapy months later, and in late May offered a “mind-boggling” update that his cancer was in “near remission.”
Trebek announced his return to the show in late August, so his presence wasn’t a surprise. (He actually began taping in July.) But his reassuring words warmed the hearts of fans.
“I truly hope you folks have enjoyed revisiting some of our special tournaments throughout this past summer,” Trebek said at the top of the show. “But today, ‘Jeopardy!’ begins its 36th season on the air and I’m happy to report, I’m still here.”
“Jeopardy!” champion Jason Zuffranieri may have captured his seventh straight game in an impressive victory streak ― but many would say the true winners are the quiz show’s faithful.