Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares Stunning Wedding Day Photo, Thanks Fans For Support

Jean Trebek, the wife of the late Alex Trebek, thanked fans of the legendary “Jeopardy!” host for their well wishes with a stunning throwback photo of the two on their wedding day in an Instagram post published Wednesday.

The photo featured Alex Trebek holding Jean Trebek’s hand as he put a ring on her finger. The couple wed in 1990.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” wrote Jean Trebek, co-founder of lifestyle website Insidewink. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.”

The beloved trivia show host died earlier this week at the age of 80 after fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Tributes from fans of Alex Trebek and the show, which he began hosting in 1984, have continued to pour in since news of his death was announced.

Alex Trebek has often spoken publicly about his marriage, sharing with People last year his one regret about his relationship: He wished he had married his wife sooner.

The Canadian-born game show host reflected on his years together with the lifestyle blogger and noted their 24-year age difference in that interview.

“My wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years,” the “Jeopardy!” host said. “I thought, oh my gosh … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together.”

He later joked, “I guess if I’d met her when I was in my 20s she wouldn’t have been born yet. But hey, 29 years is pretty good!”

Alex Trebek and Jean Trebek have two adult children together, Matthew and Emily. The “Jeopardy!” host was also parent to Nicky, the daughter of his first wife, Elaine Callei.

Jean Trebek shared a Father’s Day tribute to her husband on Instagram back in June, with a photo featuring Matthew, Emily and Nicky.

“I can’t help but think that our little family was meant to be!” she wrote in that post.

Alex Trebek’s last day in the studio was Oct. 29. He taped episodes that will air through Dec. 25, the game show announced this week.