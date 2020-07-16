Alex Trebek Gives Update On His Pancreatic Cancer: 'I'm Doing Well'

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek gave an update on his ongoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, telling fans, “I’m doing well.”

“I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” Trebek said in the video posted Thursday on the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter page. “My numbers are good; I’m feeling great.”

The host said he was looking forward to recording new studio episodes of “Jeopardy!” and that for the month of July, the show would open its vaults to air fan-favorite episodes, including Trebek’s first on-air appearance in 1984. “Moustache and all,” the host added, referring to the famous facial hair he sported for nearly two decades.

Trebek ― who holds a Guinness World Record for “most gameshow episodes hosted by the same presenter” ― revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, stressing that he planned “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

This March, Trebek marked a year since his diagnosis and noted the one-year survival rate of 18% for people with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The “Jeopardy!” host said in the March update that he’d had “sudden massive attacks of great depression” during his chemotherapy, but that giving up would be a “betrayal” of both his wife and other cancer patients who were looking to him “as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!