Alex Trebek Has Given Us So Much. Now It’s Time For Us To Return The Favor.

I grew up watching “Jeopardy!” ― Alex debuted as the game’s host when I was 5 years old, and the show quickly became mandatory viewing for my family. But as I ventured into young adulthood and headed off to college during the no man’s land between the network-dominated appointment viewing television of the ’90s and the full video-on-demand of the newly dawning Netflix era, my interactions with “Jeopardy!” were scarce. A young career and active social life made a 7:00 p.m. rendezvous with the couch nigh impossible. Thus, I missed the Ken Jennings juggernaut, the Watson battle, and the Decades tournament.

During that interim period, Alex’s popularity evolved from the host of the smartest game show on television to the host of America’s Favorite Game Show™ to his becoming an absolute fixture of American (and, arguably, global) entertainment.

That’s why, during my regular-season appearances on the show in 2017, when I was several wins into my 12-streak run and Alex said to me, “You’ve been on a couple of times now ― what do you want to talk about?” I was completely unprepared for the backlash associated with my reply: “I don’t know, dude. What do you want to talk about?”

The audience alternately gasped and chuckled awkwardly, as if I’d said, “Couldya please pass the jelly?” when I was, in fact, dealing with Polaner All Fruit.

Months later, when the episode finally made it to air, Twitter erupted with, “You can’t just call Mr. Trebek ‘DUDE!’” and more vitriolic variations thereof. That was the exact moment I learned the cultural cachet the man holds. Thousands of people freaked out about my blase attitude toward a cultural juggernaut ― their cultural juggernaut. What I regarded as an innocent, funny quip was personal to millions because Alex is personal to millions. He is beloved, and his fans wanted me to know it.

That experience immediately recalibrated my attitude toward him. In my subsequent returns to the program, I dialed it back a bit. Not in deference to Alex himself ― believe me, he can take it as well as he can give it ― but instead out of respect to the mystique that has cemented itself around him. Alex did not necessarily cultivate this persona on purpose, but his audience expects it ― and demands that it be respected ― and I respect that and them.

This is due to the fact that for 35 years, we have welcomed Alex into our homes. Each night at 7:00 p.m. on WABC7 here in New York or 3:30 p.m. on WIAT CBS Birmingham or 4:30 p.m. on KARE11 in the Twin Cities, so many of us have come to know the duality of the man who is simultaneously patrician yet always cracking dad jokes. A man who is a stern taskmaster but also the cool teacher who helped you form a bogus after-school club just so you could hang with your friends. He’s the older brother who will subtly dare you to do something foolish, then not-so-subtly ― but lovingly ― rip on you when it fails.

When Alex sees blank stares on contestants’ faces after a particularly tricky clue, he goads them on. “No one?” If a foolhardy contestant takes the bait only to come up with an incorrect response, Alex retorts, “Oh, sorry. Shouldn’t have gone for that!” even though, ever the trickster, he’d just lured them into it!