Alex Trebek Says His 'Jeopardy' Farewell Speech Will Be To The Point

“What I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end.’ That’s all I want, and I will say my goodbyes,” he told ABC’s Michael Strahan on the “What Is Jeopardy!?” special (see the clip above). “I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me, because I have no say in that whatsoever, but I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you’ve shown me for the past 30-however-many years, then they will be a success, and the show will continue being a success. And, until we meet again, God bless you, and goodbye.’”