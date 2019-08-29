Alex Trebek Ends Chemotherapy, Returns To 'Jeopardy'

Alex Trebek is heading back to “Jeopardy.”

The longtime host announced his return to the show in a video on Thursday. It will be his 36th season, but the first since he underwent treatment for Stage IV pancreatic cancer in March.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully, I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now,” Trebek, 79, said in the video above.

In May, the game show legend announced he was responding well to treatment and that doctors said he was “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he told People at the time.