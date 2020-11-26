'Jeopardy!' Shares Thanksgiving Message Alex Trebek Recorded Before His Death

Trebek had hosted the beloved ABC show since its debut in 1984. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. “I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said at the time.

The show paused production earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed over the summer. It returned for its 37th season in September.

New episodes featuring Trebek as host will air until Christmas Day. Trebek continued working in the final weeks of his life and was last in the studio on Oct. 29, just 10 days before his death.