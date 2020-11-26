'Jeopardy!' Shares Thanksgiving Message Alex Trebek Recorded Before His Death

Alex Trebek had Thanksgiving gratitude and wisdom to offer “Jeopardy!” viewers before his death.
The legendary trivia show host, who died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80, said in a prerecorded Thanksgiving message that, “in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful.”
“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing,” he said.
“Keep the faith. We’re gonna get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”
Trebek had hosted the beloved ABC show since its debut in 1984. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. “I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said at the time.
The show paused production earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed over the summer. It returned for its 37th season in September.
New episodes featuring Trebek as host will air until Christmas Day. Trebek continued working in the final weeks of his life and was last in the studio on Oct. 29, just 10 days before his death.