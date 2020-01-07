Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message Of Support To John Lewis

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek had an upbeat message for Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Monday.

“We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors,” said Trebek, according to The Associated Press.

Trebek and Lewis, both 79, are undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek announced his diagnosis via this YouTube video in March:

He has since undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Civil rights icon Lewis, meanwhile, announced his diagnosis in December.

“I have been in some kind of fight ― for freedom, equality, basic human rights ― for nearly my entire life,” Lewis said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

