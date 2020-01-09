“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek just got OK Boomer’ed... and he was totally fine with it.

In one of many memorable moments from the current “Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time” matchup between three of the show’s biggest champions, Ken Jennings buzzed in to respond to this clue:

Ken Jennings “ok boomer”’d Alex Trebek. We’ve officially reached peak Jeopardy/meme crossover status. #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/cLtAjhsTSK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2020

“I get to say it to Alex!” Jennings replied excitedly. “What is ‘OK, Boomer’?”

“Thank you,” Trebek replied with a smirk. “Thank you.”

Born in 1940, Trebek is not actually a baby boomer, which is typically defined as those born from 1946 to 1964.

The series pitting Jennings against James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter resumes next week.

Jennings won Thursday, giving him two victories to Holzhauer’s one.

Rutter is winless so far.

The first to three wins takes the “Greatest of All Time” bragging rights along with a $1 million prize.