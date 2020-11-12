Fans are remembering the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek via a hilarious, curse-filled montage of his outtakes.

Footage of Trebek swearing while filming promos for a telephone version of the game show has gone viral following the TV legend’s death over the weekend from cancer at age 80.

“You dumb son of a bitch,” Trebek rebukes himself at one point in the video.

“No shit,” he says in another clip. Elsewhere, he has a blunt reply to someone on set, saying: “Fuck ’em.”

The Found Footage Festival website shared the montage on Twitter Monday:

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck 'em. pic.twitter.com/7Z1hh1vl2w — Found Footage Fest (@foundfootage) November 9, 2020

“No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor,” the website that celebrates old TV footage captioned its tweet. “So long, Alex, and fuck ’em.”

It’s now been seen more than 3.7 million times.

Fans were unanimous with their verdict of the video:

Hearing him curse is so strange. And makes me love him even more. — Caitlin S., Masked PhD😷 (@Paleophile) November 11, 2020

This made my year — Applepeyer (@Applepeyer) November 11, 2020

This made me smile 😁 — leslie brown (@homefried3) November 11, 2020

OMG ALEX! I ❤️ him even more after seeing this 💙💙💙 — kathryn akita (@akitasan) November 11, 2020

Now I REALLY F**KIN miss Alex Trebek😭😭😭 — Keylais Melissa🇨🇲🌻🇳🇬 (@Mshoneybeez99) November 11, 2020