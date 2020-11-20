Alex Trebek Implores Viewers To Get Tested For Pancreatic Cancer In Posthumous Video

A video message from the late Alex Trebek aired on “Jeopardy!” this week, urging viewers to get tested for pancreatic cancer just days after he succumbed to that disease.

Trebek, 80, died from stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, and the decades-long host of the popular game show has been widely mourned on social media ever since.

The show that made the Canadian-American a household name has paid homage to his memory in recent days as it continues to air episodes recorded prior to his death.

With Thursday marking World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the show aired a video message from Trebek stressing the importance of getting tested.

“Before we get into today’s match, a word about today. Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day and if you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past then by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested” Trebek said in the video. “I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease.”

The “Jeopardy!” Twitter account echoed those sentiments, sharing a snapshot of Trebek in a tweet encouraging followers to wear purple to honor both him and to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

Today is #WorldPancreaticCancerDay. Wear purple in honor of Alex, and help raise awareness for the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer. 💜#ItsAboutTime @worldpcc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 19, 2020

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis to the public in a video in March 2019, telling fans: “Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Upon going through a second round of chemotherapy in October 2019, Trebek shared some thoughts about life and the prospect of dying. “[I’ve lived] a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life ... if it happens, why should I be afraid of that?” he told CTV News in Canada. “One thing they’re not going to say at my funeral, as a part of a eulogy, is, ‘He was taken from us too soon.’”

New episodes of “Jeopardy!” featuring Trebek as the host will continue to air through Dec. 25.