“Jeopardy” finished its 35th season of taping this week, and host Alex Trebek offered a message of thanks to his fans Wednesday on Twitter.

In the process, many Twitter users were freaked out because the tweet was captioned, “That’s a wrap!” and they interpreted it as Trebek announcing he was stepping down as host.

Since Trebek announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, many people assumed the tweet meant he was leaving the show for good.

Trebek promises he’ll be back in September for the show’s 36th season, but the number of anxious responses suggests the tweet put a lot of people in a different kind of jeopardy.

Why title this "That's a wrap!" I thought it was bad news.... — 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓶𝔂 is excited for GoT🖤🌙 (@sammyyam2) April 17, 2019

I really though this was a goodbye video wow my heart — Cynthia Clement (@Cinto26) April 17, 2019

Thought it was goodbye pic.twitter.com/4h02X0vbfo — Bryan DeGruy (@bryand85) April 17, 2019

Don't do that man. Change the caption or something. I thought y'all were announcing he died man. Don't do that! — Tasha (@PiscesChikk) April 17, 2019

Holy hell y’all scared me with the comment on this I thought this was his goodbye video — Sean Schollaert (@SeanSchollaert) April 17, 2019

OMG I literally almost threw up. Jeopardy social team, you need to preface all of these with "HE'S DOING OKAY ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" or I'm not gonna make it. pic.twitter.com/XGHGYFVGIi — the art of living frenchfully (@frenchfully) April 17, 2019

Some people offered helpful advice: