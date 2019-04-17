“Jeopardy” finished its 35th season of taping this week, and host Alex Trebek offered a message of thanks to his fans Wednesday on Twitter.
In the process, many Twitter users were freaked out because the tweet was captioned, “That’s a wrap!” and they interpreted it as Trebek announcing he was stepping down as host.
Since Trebek announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, many people assumed the tweet meant he was leaving the show for good.
Trebek promises he’ll be back in September for the show’s 36th season, but the number of anxious responses suggests the tweet put a lot of people in a different kind of jeopardy.
Some people offered helpful advice:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Alex Trebek