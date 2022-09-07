MSNBC's Alex Wagner Has 2 Wild Theories On Why 'Hoarder' Trump Kept Secret Docs

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner presented two theories Tuesday to explain why Donald Trump held on to classified documents that have triggered a criminal investigation into the former president.

“I’m not sure that there is a specific reason other than this guy is a hoarder,” Wagner told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.”

“This is someone who ― and I don’t mean like a clinical hoarder ― but you know, he likes squirreling away stuff he thinks is interesting, whether it’s Shaquille O’Neal’s basketball shoe or a love letter from Kim Jong Un.”

“And so, some of it could have been that impulse to take mementos,” she said. “But the other is, you know, he’s sort of has run his business like a crime syndicate and like maybe this was leverage. Maybe this was a way for him to get back at potential enemies or maybe this was leveraged for future business dealings. I mean, who knows? Maybe it was none of it.”

Throughout the federal investigation into the hundreds of sensitive government documents stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, he has failed to answer one very simple question, Wagner said. “Why did you take this stuff and why won’t you give it back?”