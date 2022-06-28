MSNBC announced on Monday that journalist Alex Wagner will succeed Rachel Maddow as host of the network’s highly-watched 9 p.m. time slot four days a week.

“Alex Wagner in the 9 p.m. hour was a clear choice. Her unique perspective ― built on more than two decades in journalism ― and tenacious reporting in the U.S. and abroad will help our audiences contextualize what matters,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in a statement. “I am looking forward to watching Alex thrive in MSNBC’s primetime lineup.”

When she takes over Rachel Maddow's time slot on MSNBC, Alex Wagner will be the only Asian American to host a primetime cable news channel program. Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Maddow announced that she would only host her show once a week, on Mondays. Starting Aug. 16, Wagner will take over from Tuesdays to Fridays.

Wagner first joined MSNBC as an analyst and launched her own dayside show in 2011. In 2016, Wagner joined CBS News as the co-anchor of “CBS This Morning Saturday.” Wagner also appeared on Showtime’s political docuseries “The Circus.” Earlier in her career, she worked at The Atlantic and HuffPost.

