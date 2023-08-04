Alexa Cardona reached the big leagues this week after video of her throwing a water balloon at Long Island GOP pol Bruce Blakeman went viral. The New York Yankees invited her to Tuesday’s game at Yankee Stadium, and Alexa got an earful of praise from the team. (Watch the videos below.)

Alexa, 10, showed a slingshot of an arm at a Fourth of July parade in Stewart Manor, where it’s open season on politicians who walk in the annual event.

The fifth grader hurled a perfect strike at Blakeman’s head, making a splash. She also left a lasting impression on Blakeman, the Nassau County executive who unsuccessfully ran for a U.S. House seat in 2014 and gained headlines in 2022 for leading suburban Long Island’s revolt against mask mandates.

“The @Mets and @Yankees could certainly use her!” Blakeman wrote in tweeting a clip of Alexa’s throw, which has been viewed more than 20 million times.

Blakeman initiated contact with the Yankees and the two attended Tuesday’s game, where Alexa had plenty of plaudits thrown her way during batting practice.

“That was you? Good throw,” Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader told Alexa as he gave her a high-five.

“We could use you,” hitting coach Sean Casey added in a video shared by Fox News.

The Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, but the moment was a big “W” for Alexa.

“It was one of the best times of my life,” she told The Washington Post.