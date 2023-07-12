Jonah Hill's Attorney Says Alexa Nikolas' Accusations Are 'Complete Fabrication'

An attorney for Jonah Hill is denying accusations by “Zoey 101” alum Alexa Nikolas that Hill assaulted her when she was 16 and he was 24.

This past weekend, Nikolas posted a series of tweets where she alleged that Hill “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat” during a party at Justin Long’s house, suggested to be in 2008. Nikolas said she’d asked Hill for a cigarette, and he told her she’d have to go outside with him to his car to get one.

Nikolas, now 31, posted her allegations in response to a series of text exchanges that Hill’s ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, had shared publicly, accusing Hill of controlling and emotionally abusive behavior.

Hill hasn’t commented publicly on Brady’s posts, but his lawyer, Marty Singer, told Deadline on Wednesday that Nikolas’ allegations were “a complete fabrication” and said the events she described “never happened.”

Singer also called the former child actor a “demonstrably unreliable” source and “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.” (Nikolas has in recent years been outspoken about alleged sexual misconduct and alleged mistreatment of child actors in her field.)

Nikolas responded to Singer’s statement Wednesday with a series of scorched-earth tweets, including one where she noted that he has defended alleged serial abusers like Bill Cosby.

Wait this guy is the lawyer for Bill Cosby? Oh okay so you bully alleged serial accusers but defend alleged serial abusers. What law school did you even go to to? Absolutely ridiculous and embarrassing for you. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 12, 2023

Nikolas told Page Six that the other partygoers at Long’s house were aware of her youth and made jokes about it. A representative for Long told the website that he was completely out of the loop regarding Nikolas’ allegations.