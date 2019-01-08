Amazon's Alexa Attempts To Fact-Check Tech Executive During CES Demonstration

Perhaps Amazon’s Alexa didn’t believe the hype.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday, the digital assistant interrupted a demonstration being given by a representative of chipmaker Qualcomm.

“No, that’s not true,” Alexa quipped, midway through a presentation showcasing “artificial-intelligence intuitive in-vehicle experiences for next-generation vehicles,” per Qualcomm’s press release.

Check out the clip here:

Qualcomm got a comment from Alexa: “not, that’s no true.” at CES News conference #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/IwEOpJuURT — Lulu (@drlulujiang) January 7, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what aspect of the demo Alexa was claiming to be untrue, but the impromptu interruption prompted laughter among the audience.

The Qualcomm representative fired back with a gag about making sure “not to ask Alexa any questions.”