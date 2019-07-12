Alexander Acosta Out As Labor Secretary Over Cushy Jeffrey Epstein Plea Deal

But under the nonprosecution agreement, Epstein was sentenced to just 18 months in county jail after he pleaded guilty to two lesser prostitution charges, and ultimately served only 13 months. The agreement also permitted Epstein to leave jail for 12 hours a day, six days a week, so he could continue working.

Women who say they were molested by Epstein have come forward following his arrest, describing being recruited and groomed by Epstein’s associates when they were young teenagers.

Jennifer Araoz told NBC News she was just 14 when a woman representing Epstein approached her outside her New York City performing arts high school and promised to help her become an actress.

In 2002, when she was 15, she says the wealthy financier raped her.

“I was so young that I was worried that somehow I would get in trouble,” Araoz said on the “Today” show, explaining why she didn’t alert anyone at the time. “I was really frightened of Epstein. He knew a lot of powerful people and I didn’t know what he could do to me, and I wasn’t sure that anyone could protect me.”

Another woman, Courtney Wild, told ABC News she “never felt like the U.S. attorney was on my side,” referring to Acosta’s handling of the case in Florida years earlier.

While at least one former federal prosecutor described the deal as “completely unprecedented” in its leniency, Acosta has continued to defend it: