Tucker Carlson’s former producer at Fox News is out at the conservative network after a caption aired calling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

The employee, identified by the Daily Beast as former “Tucker Carlson Tonight” managing editor Alexander McCaskill, resigned, Carlson said on his Twitter show Thursday.

The Daily Beast confirmed the parting with two sources, while Carlson offered his version.

“First they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen,” Carlson said. “Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned. He had been at Fox for more than a decade. He was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks, but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately.”

On Tuesday, “Fox News Tonight” showed a banner under side-by-side images of Biden and Donald Trump that read, “Wannabe Dictator Speaks at the White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested.”

Tucker Carlson defended the graphic and the employee responsible for it after the producer departed Fox News. Fox News

Fox News later said the graphic was “taken down immediately and was addressed.”

The caption sparked criticism from the likes of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and The Washington Post, Carlson noted.

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

He applied his deliberately twisted logic on the matter.

“The Democrats were very very angry,” the right-wing personality said. “But why were they angry? If the banner on Fox was false, why the hysteria? Lies don’t seem to bother anyone anymore. If some cable news producer had called Joe Biden a genius, or accused him of being secretly Sudanese, would anyone be yelling about it? Would Fox News have apologized for it? Probably not.”

Carlson has been in a legal dispute with Fox since he was fired in April. The network recently sent a “cease and desist” letter to Carlson, claiming that “Tucker on Twitter” breached his Fox contract, which runs into 2025.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Fox News in a request for comment on McCaskill’s departure.

McCaskill is accused of harassment in a recent lawsuit brought by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg.