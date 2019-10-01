It's Impossible To Pick A Favorite Look From The Alexander McQueen Show

Paris Fashion Week ended Tuesday, and we’ll be thinking about one of its final shows for weeks to come.

Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s creative director, put her massive talents on display in Paris on Monday when she showed the iconic fashion house’s spring 2020 collection.

But she didn’t do it alone. Burton enlisted the entire McQueen team to help realize this season’s vision, which includes meticulous attention to detail, plenty of award season fodder and a dreamy loop of Instagrammable moments. According to fashion and beauty industry publication WWD, Burton worked in Ireland with “some of the last remaining damask linen weavers, beetling mill workers and flax farmers” to create stunning results.

It’s impossible to pick a favorite look from the collection, and just as impossible to stop scrolling through the magical photos from the show. Take a look at some of our favorite shots below.