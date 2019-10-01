Style & Beauty

It's Impossible To Pick A Favorite Look From The Alexander McQueen Show

Go ahead. We dare you.

Paris Fashion Week ended Tuesday, and we’ll be thinking about one of its final shows for weeks to come.

Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s creative director, put her massive talents on display in Paris on Monday when she showed the iconic fashion house’s spring 2020 collection.

But she didn’t do it alone. Burton enlisted the entire McQueen team to help realize this season’s vision, which includes meticulous attention to detail, plenty of award season fodder and a dreamy loop of Instagrammable moments. According to fashion and beauty industry publication WWD, Burton worked in Ireland with “some of the last remaining damask linen weavers, beetling mill workers and flax farmers” to create stunning results.

It’s impossible to pick a favorite look from the collection, and just as impossible to stop scrolling through the magical photos from the show. Take a look at some of our favorite shots below.

The Not-So-Simple Black Dress
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
Models walk the runway during the Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.
The Power Suit
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Other Power Suit
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Fluffiest Dream Dress There Is
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The More Frills The Better
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Other Other Power Suit
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Chicest Cinch
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Wedding Dress But Make It Fashion
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Mixed Materials Magic
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
THE Wedding Dress
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Fluffiest Dream Dress But Pink
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
THE Sleeve
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Amazing Asymmetry
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Answer To Leather Weather
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Details!
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Final Power Suit, We Promise
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Grommets!
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Action Shot
Peter White via Getty Images
The Showstopper
Peter White via Getty Images
The Award Show Contender
Estrop via Getty Images
The Hair!
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Fluff!
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
The Heel!
Peter White via Getty Images
FashionParis Fashion WeekAlexander McQueenSarah Burton