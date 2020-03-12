Alexandra Grant Hopes Focus On Relationship With Keanu Reeves Is 'Opportunity For Good'

Months after her relationship became red carpet official, Alexandra Grant is opening up about boyfriend Keanu Reeves.

In November, the California-based artist inadvertently sparked a media frenzy when she appeared with Reeves at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Grant ― whose work has encompassed painting, sculpture, video and other media ― recalled the brouhaha over her relationship with Reeves, nicknamed the “internet’s boyfriend,” in an interview with British Vogue.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she said. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

The 46-year-old was a bit more guarded, however, when it came to the subject of marriage.

“Over a glass of wine ... I would love to tell you,” she told writer Louis Wise. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question?”

“I do not believe that isolation is the way,” she continued. “There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Grant and Reeves, 55, first collaborated on the actor’s 2011 book “Ode to Happiness.” According to actor and friend Jennifer Tilly, the pair have been quietly dating for “several years,” though the November gala appeared to be their first red carpet appearance together.

As it turns out, it was also the first time Reeves had been photographed with a romantic partner in more than three decades. More than anything, the “Matrix” star was applauded for dating a woman only nine years his junior ― a stark contrast to what’s seen as the Hollywood norm.

Similarly, Grant’s gray hair has prompted ample media discourse in recent months. The artist, who went gray in her 20s, tells British Vogue she made a conscious decision to stop dyeing her hair early on.

“I am a huge believer in choice ― whatever anyone wants to do to feel confident. We should all have more options as to what beauty is,” she said. “There are billions of us.”