Canadian figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a multi-vehicle crash in the province of Ontario last Tuesday. She was 31.

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene of the seven-car collision, which took place in Melancthon Township, approximately 60 miles northwest of Toronto.

Her 1-year-old son Charlie was also in the car and was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police. Three others were injured in the crash.

Skate Canada, the sport’s national governing body, mourned Paul’s passing in a statement Friday, where they celebrated the ice dancer’s life and “illustrious career.”

“Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai on March 25, 2015. JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images

Paul represented Canada in the 2014 Olympic games in Sochi, Russia, competing with partner and future husband Mitchell Islam. The pair also claimed three Canadian Championship medals and were the 2013 Nebelhorn Trophy bronze medalists.

Paul and Islam began their on-ice partnership in 2009, when they were both still in junior leagues.

After their joint retirement in 2016, Paul earned her law degree from University of Windsor. She began her work as a practicing attorney in 2021.

Paul and Islam wed that same year and welcomed Charlie in late 2022.

Islam’s father, David, offered a heart-wrenching statement about their loss, where he said the “tragedy that befell the Paul and Islam families on Tuesday afternoon is unfathomable.”

He thanked people for their outpouring of support before asking to give his son “time and space to deal with the loss of his perfect partner and mother to Charles.”

A GoFundMe was set up to support Paul and Islam’s son. As of Sunday, it has raised $200,000, far exceeding its original $40,000 goal.