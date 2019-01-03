Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker and the daughter of Democratic House Speaker-to-be Nancy Pelosi, painted a gory “Game Of Thrones”-esque scene to explain how her mother will approach meetings with President Donald Trump.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi said on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day.” “That’s all you need to know about her.”

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi,” she added.

Check out the clip here: