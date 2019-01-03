POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi Will Handle Trump In This 'Game Of Thrones'-Style Way, Her Daughter Says

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi," said Alexandra Pelosi of her mother.

Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker and the daughter of Democratic House Speaker-to-be Nancy Pelosi, painted a gory “Game Of Thrones”-esque scene to explain how her mother will approach meetings with President Donald Trump.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi said on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day.” “That’s all you need to know about her.”

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi,” she added.

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Alexandra Pelosi