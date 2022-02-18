Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova won a silver medal Thursday at the Winter Olympics ― but apparently didn’t take a shine to it.

“I hate skating. I hate it. I hate this sport,” she shouted afterward, according to The Guardian. “I will never go out on the ice again!”

Silver medalist Alexandra Trusova reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's figure skating event. China News Service via Getty Images

Trusova was apparently annoyed that her five quadruple jumps didn’t earn her gold over the winner, teammate Anna Shcherbakova. Shcherbakova performed a less-athletic routine in the long program, but was already ahead of Trusova from the short program.

Of course, both skaters were helped by the implosion of scandal-plagued teammate Kamila Valieva, who fell from first place to fourth with a disastrous free skate. Valieva’s sobbing set the tone for an emotional day among the Russians.

Trusova cried, too, complaining that she was the only skater among the trio without a gold medal, The Associated Press reported. She did not compete in the team event, which the Russians won on spectacular efforts by Valieva. But that gold is now in jeopardy as the investigation continues into Valieva testing positive for a banned heart medication said to boost stamina.

Trusova later said she was frustrated because she was not winning major events despite her many “technically challenging” jumps, People noted. She said her comments about quitting were “emotional” and she missed her family. She did not commit to competing at the world championships in March, AP wrote.

