Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breathlessly Lists 2021 Accomplishments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday gave her constituents an early stocking stuffer, listing Team AOC’s accomplishments for the year in a Twitter video. (Watch it below.)
In a clip she called “21 wins for 2021,” the progressive lawmaker breathlessly recounted her victories in the face of challenges. Ocasio-Cortez exuberantly noted that she reintroduced her Green New Deal legislation with new co-sponsors, raised millions for victims of the winter storm in Texas and passed, with Congress, nearly $7 million in community project funding for her district in the Bronx and Queens.
The outreach put a positive exclamation point on what has been at times a difficult year for the high-profile, second-term lawmaker, who’s often targeted by conservatives.
In November, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) tweeted an anime video that depicted him killing Ocasio-Cortez, prompting the House to censure him.
In April, Ocasio-Cortez was accosted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who shouted that Ocasio-Cortez supported terrorists. Ocasio-Cortez said Greene was behaving like “people that I threw out of bars all the time” back in the days when she worked as a drink server.