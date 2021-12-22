Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breathlessly Lists 2021 Accomplishments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday gave her constituents an early stocking stuffer, listing Team AOC’s accomplishments for the year in a Twitter video. (Watch it below.)

In a clip she called “21 wins for 2021,” the progressive lawmaker breathlessly recounted her victories in the face of challenges. Ocasio-Cortez exuberantly noted that she reintroduced her Green New Deal legislation with new co-sponsors, raised millions for victims of the winter storm in Texas and passed, with Congress, nearly $7 million in community project funding for her district in the Bronx and Queens.

We’re back-back-back again!



Despite the challenges, we’ve accomplished so much together over the past year. Thank you to EVERYONE who zoomed, taught, organized, and built community with us.



Without further ado: 21 wins for 2021.

Want to join for ‘22? ➡️ https://t.co/0o7guZ7Hbm pic.twitter.com/ByOpLRj1uf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2021

The outreach put a positive exclamation point on what has been at times a difficult year for the high-profile, second-term lawmaker, who’s often targeted by conservatives.

In November, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) tweeted an anime video that depicted him killing Ocasio-Cortez, prompting the House to censure him.