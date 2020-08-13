Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reunites With Her 2nd Grade Teacher On Twitter

It’s been more than two decades since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was in second grade, but her elementary school teacher still has words of encouragement to offer.

On Wednesday, the freshman lawmaker tweeted the poem, “I have only just a minute” by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, after Business Insider reported she would have a mere 60 seconds to make a prerecorded address at next week’s Democratic National Convention. That same poem was recited by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) during his first floor speech to Congress in 1996.

Ocasio-Cortez received a heartwarming response in the comments:

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it.



Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.”



- Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

You've got this.

Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade?

It was prep for this moment.

You've got this.

💕 — mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020

In the Twitter user’s bio, MJacobs describes herself as a veteran elementary teacher who is “Uncertain about our future but inspired by former student @AOC and hopeful for Biden/Harris.”

Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?! 😭



Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment.



Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child 💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

Yes, yes!!!

It's me!

I'm here.

I've been here. (Trying to reach you for the past 2 years...)

You are my superhero!

I want to give you a hug when hugs are safe again.

Always always here for you.

xoxoxoxoxo

PS Sometime I can share the page you wrote in my end-of-year teacher book. — mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020

The exchange garnered plenty of attention on Twitter as people praised Jacobs for the impact she delivered as an educator (and reveled in the wholesome moment).

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech will air on Tuesday at the DNC, where presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is set to formally receive his presidential nomination. Others on the speaking roster include former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, given her popularity, rising prominence within the party and the energy she injects to its progressive constituency, Ocasio-Cortez’s limited time slot drew criticism from supporters.

