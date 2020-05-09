CORONAVIRUS

Ocasio-Cortez Hits GOP Critic Of Her Animal Crossing Gaming With Question About Trump

The New York lawmaker brought up the president's golfing habits in response.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at a former congressional Republican candidate who criticized her for playing the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the coronavirus lockdown.

DeAnna Lorraine, who this year launched a failed run for the seat of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), took exception to Ocasio-Cortez’s Thursday afternoon/evening foray into the virtual world during which she “visited” supporters.

“Are you kidding me? We’re paying you to play Animal Crossing? OMG,” tweeted Lorraine.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back with a query about the cost of President Donald Trump’s golfing trips. According to a HuffPost analysis, they had as of February burdened the taxpayer with an estimated $133.8 million bill.

The cost of the couple hours that Ocasio-Cortez appeared to spend gaming with supporters, meanwhile, is unknown.

The lawmaker did not respond to Lorraine’s later claim that “every president plays golf” or her suggestion that she “go be his caddy sometimes.”

Ocasio-Cortez announced her imminent venture into the online world on Thursday afternoon. She opened the direct message function on Twitter for four minutes so that other players could send the so-called Dodo Code needed to invite her to their islands in the game.

Check out how the visits went down via the thread below:

