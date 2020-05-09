Ocasio-Cortez Hits GOP Critic Of Her Animal Crossing Gaming With Question About Trump

“Are you kidding me? We’re paying you to play Animal Crossing? OMG,” tweeted Lorraine.

Are you kidding me? We're paying you to play Animal Crossing? OMG. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) May 7, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez fired back with a query about the cost of President Donald Trump’s golfing trips. According to a HuffPost analysis, they had as of February burdened the taxpayer with an estimated $133.8 million bill.

Curious for your thoughts on Trump’s golf bills — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2020

The cost of the couple hours that Ocasio-Cortez appeared to spend gaming with supporters, meanwhile, is unknown.

The lawmaker did not respond to Lorraine’s later claim that “every president plays golf” or her suggestion that she “go be his caddy sometimes.”

Every President plays golf.



Most of his golf outings are with other leaders and he's taking care of business simultaneously.



Perhaps you should go be his caddy sometimes and you could gain some knowledge for the first time in your life? https://t.co/lUF61L6M7M — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) May 8, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez announced her imminent venture into the online world on Thursday afternoon. She opened the direct message function on Twitter for four minutes so that other players could send the so-called Dodo Code needed to invite her to their islands in the game.

Check out how the visits went down via the thread below:

Hi there! Very new to this.



I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board.



Can I do that? If so, how?



Should I open my DMs for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing for the Dodo codes?? https://t.co/pQlm0ES1cM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Ok I am going to open my DMs for exactly 4 minutes for Dodo code submission. Why 4? Who knows. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/ZWgivtpILS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Honestly never in my life did I think opening my DMs would grant me faith in humanity but the brief window actually resulted in a lot of these messages being very wholesome 😭



People are asking for surprise visits to their spouse’s islands!! This is the love everyone deserves 💕 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Update: getting ready to make island visits. Never done this before! Is there etiquette to visiting? Do’s & don’ts? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Update 2: first ever House call (get it?😉) in the books!



It was so sweet. Island belonged to a family of three. We exchanged fruit, took pictures, and I signed a bulletin note using my touch screen.



I was floored by how fast they typed and they taught me about the app. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/KJsI6Gjh9p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

UPDATE 3: Okay! After a few visits earlier I am reopening for a few more #AOCHouseCalls🏡.



DMs are opening again for 4 minutes, drop me your Dodo code and a note and I may stop by!



(Yes that is a hand drawn campaign shirt & no I haven’t sorted out exporting screenshots yet 😬) pic.twitter.com/K7Idxnj09W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2020