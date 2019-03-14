Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) issued a plea on Twitter Wednesday night for advice on how to furnish her Washington apartment.
The freshman lawmaker revealed she still had almost no furniture after two months living in the capital and asked her 3.5 million followers to name the first five items they would buy if they were starting from scratch.
Some respondents offered up sensible suggestions.
But many weren’t exactly helpful with their amusing quips ― including Irish comedian Chris O’Dowd and “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman:
Ocasio-Cortez also found herself the subject of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R) ire on Wednesday, as he railed against Democrats’ proposed Green New Deal.
Gingrich, on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, argued that “in a normal, healthy society, Alexandria would be seen as this interesting graduate student who had gotten into some college with a good student loan, hung out a lot and smoked a little grass, drank a little beer, had a good time.”
She would be “a joke,” “knows nothing” and “nobody would take her seriously” because “her views are based on whatever random thought comes in that morning and her proposals are beyond silly,” Gingrich added.
Gingrich also said he’d “love to debate her at any college campus in the country.” Hannity later clarified that “we don’t know if AOC ever smoked weed.”
Check out the segment here: