Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) issued a plea on Twitter Wednesday night for advice on how to furnish her Washington apartment.

The freshman lawmaker revealed she still had almost no furniture after two months living in the capital and asked her 3.5 million followers to name the first five items they would buy if they were starting from scratch.

Is Instagram still down? Bc after 2 months almost furnitureless in DC I am trying to take you all on the riveting adventure of getting: a chair 😆



(Also, if you had to start a new apt from scratch, what would be the first 5 pieces of furniture/items you would get? Asking for me) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2019

Some respondents offered up sensible suggestions.

But many weren’t exactly helpful with their amusing quips ― including Irish comedian Chris O’Dowd and “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman:

Table saw — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) March 14, 2019

Treat yourself to La-Z-Boy?*



(*this is really just an alley-pop for you to reply;



'CHRIS, I SEE ENOUGH OF THOSE IN CONGRESS!')



You're welcome Alex, good luck out there. — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) March 14, 2019

I can’t wait until Fox News publishes “AOC buys chair. Why does she hate trees?” — Will Finchman (@WillFinchman) March 14, 2019

Ask Ben Carson. He can probably find you something really nice. — Brian (@liabl2gomichael) March 14, 2019

Hannity’s whole show tonight is gonna be about your chair. 🙄😂😂 — SHAKE⚔️DOWN (@Djshakedown505) March 14, 2019

This is what’s wrong with Democrats. They want to take away a small percentage of money from billionaires so they can live it up by having a chair. Can’t they just stand? — Ken E. Hall (@kenkenhall) March 14, 2019

I personally prefer one night stand. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) March 14, 2019

A WALL!!!1! — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) March 14, 2019

Kallax shelf for board game collection. Everything else can wait. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) March 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also found herself the subject of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R) ire on Wednesday, as he railed against Democrats’ proposed Green New Deal.

Gingrich, on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, argued that “in a normal, healthy society, Alexandria would be seen as this interesting graduate student who had gotten into some college with a good student loan, hung out a lot and smoked a little grass, drank a little beer, had a good time.”

She would be “a joke,” “knows nothing” and “nobody would take her seriously” because “her views are based on whatever random thought comes in that morning and her proposals are beyond silly,” Gingrich added.

Gingrich also said he’d “love to debate her at any college campus in the country.” Hannity later clarified that “we don’t know if AOC ever smoked weed.”