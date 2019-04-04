Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) felt right at home Wednesday discussing her living situation ― because she was right at home.

The freshman progressive munched on popcorn while building Ikea furniture and tearing down President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in an Instagram Live session from her Washington apartment.

In snippets you can see above and below, Ocasio-Cortez said she’s still sleeping on a mattress on the floor of her unfurnished apartment. “I’ve been living like a completely depraved lifestyle,” she joked.

At least her digs now include a chair, which she said was delivered Wednesday after months of living without one.

Ocasio-Cortez dropped popcorn (butter with ground pepper) on the floor, but scooped it up and popped it into her mouth, noting the five-second rule.

The lawmaker, who introduced the Green New Deal to drastically cut emissions, also put in her pitch for fighting climate change. “For everyone who wants to make a joke about that, you may laugh but your grandkids will not,” she said.