Ariana Grande tweeted a lyric from her new collaboration with Lizzo and inadvertently set in motion a chain of events that ended with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) putting a progressive policy twist on the pop star’s biggest songs.

It all began Friday afternoon with this post from Grande:

baby how u feelin — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2019

It was a reference to Lizzo’s new track “Good As Hell,” on which she appears on a remix:

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, or whoever was operating his Twitter account at the time, seized on the tweet and replied:

Ready to fight for Medicare for All. https://t.co/tltURZpb6a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

Grande responded:

Ocasio-Cortez, who last week endorsed Sanders in his run for president, then reimagined progressive policies “as an Ariana dance party”:

Progressive policies as an Ariana dance party:



👋🏽 thank u, next: Replace for-profit health insurance w/ #MedicareForAll



👩🏾 God is a Woman: Strike the Hyde Amendment



👨🏽‍🎓 Break Free: Student loan debt forgiveness



🌎 Be Alright: Pass a Green New Deal!



💃🏽🎶 https://t.co/g0URPlhiJV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2019

To which Grande upper her “screaming” level:

screaming screaming — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2019

Inevitably, the lighthearted exchange set Twitter alight:

omg what is happening https://t.co/C7ilyTdEwi — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) October 25, 2019

THIS MADE MY LIFE https://t.co/BYMe3rYsuw — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) October 26, 2019

