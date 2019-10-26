Ariana Grande tweeted a lyric from her new collaboration with Lizzo and inadvertently set in motion a chain of events that ended with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) putting a progressive policy twist on the pop star’s biggest songs.
It all began Friday afternoon with this post from Grande:
It was a reference to Lizzo’s new track “Good As Hell,” on which she appears on a remix:
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, or whoever was operating his Twitter account at the time, seized on the tweet and replied:
Grande responded:
Ocasio-Cortez, who last week endorsed Sanders in his run for president, then reimagined progressive policies “as an Ariana dance party”:
To which Grande upper her “screaming” level:
Inevitably, the lighthearted exchange set Twitter alight:
Check out the songs mentioned here: