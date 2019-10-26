ENTERTAINMENT

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gives Policies An Ariana Grande Twist And The Singer Is 'Screaming'

The exchange, which also involved Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, set Twitter alight.

Ariana Grande tweeted a lyric from her new collaboration with Lizzo and inadvertently set in motion a chain of events that ended with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) putting a progressive policy twist on the pop star’s biggest songs.

It all began Friday afternoon with this post from Grande:

It was a reference to Lizzo’s new track “Good As Hell,” on which she appears on a remix:

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, or whoever was operating his Twitter account at the time, seized on the tweet and replied:

Grande responded:

Ocasio-Cortez, who last week endorsed Sanders in his run for president, then reimagined progressive policies “as an Ariana dance party”:

To which Grande upper her “screaming” level:

Inevitably, the lighthearted exchange set Twitter alight:

Check out the songs mentioned here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Bernie Sanders Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ariana Grande Lizzo
CONVERSATIONS