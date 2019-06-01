Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) briefly got back behind the bar to support the Democrats-sponsored Raise the Wage Act on Friday.

“Still got it!” tweeted the lawmaker, who called for U.S. workers to receive at least $15 an hour in between taking orders and serving drinks for around an hour at The Queensboro in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York.

“I was nervous that I may have lost my touch,” she wrote. “That muscle memory doesn’t quit.”

I was nervous that I may have lost my touch - still got it! That muscle memory doesn’t quit 😉



Now let’s pass #RaiseTheWage and get $15 an hour minimum for every worker in America. pic.twitter.com/FR0ARUB7bd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez said “all labor has dignity” in footage shared online from the event, that was organized by Restaurant Opportunities Centers United ― which is campaigning for tipped workers to receive the full minimum wage.

“And the way that we give labor dignity is by paying people the respect and the value that they are worth at minimum,” she added. “We have to make one fair wage and we have to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour, nothing less.”

"All labor has dignity," @AOC says. "We have to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour" pic.twitter.com/1lKIDJCOn4 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, worked in the service industry before becoming an elected representative in 2018.

Some conservatives, including President Donald Trump, have attempted to mock her bartending history. But she has fired back.

“I’m proud to be a bartender,” she said in April. “Ain’t nothing wrong with that. There is nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy. There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work.”