Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) sent a warning Friday to the bigots who flood her offices with hateful telephone calls.
The freshman lawmaker tweeted that all the threats were forwarded to Capitol Police “to build files.” She added: “For all those who think your bigoted calls + digital threats are anonymous: Enjoy!”
Ocasio-Cortez’s warning was in response to a tweet from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who also reported being “flooded with bigoted voicemails and calls every day” amid an exchange with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who without evidence had earlier intimated that she disliked Jewish people.
