Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Queer Eye’ SOS Office Invite Sets Twitter Alight

“Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk may soon give Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) office in Washington a makeover.
The interior design expert tweeted Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday:
Ocasio-Cortez welcomed his offer of help:
Ocasio-Cortez previously shared a photograph of the wall, which had to be relocated in February:
Perhaps Berk will help Ocasio-Cortez furnish her Washington apartment, too. After all, the New York lawmaker did put out a plea for advice last month, which Berk also answered:
