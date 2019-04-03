POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Queer Eye’ SOS Office Invite Sets Twitter Alight

Bobby Berk offered his interior design services to the New York lawmaker.

Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk may soon give Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) office in Washington a makeover.

The interior design expert tweeted Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday:

Ocasio-Cortez welcomed his offer of help:

Ocasio-Cortez previously shared a photograph of the wall, which had to be relocated in February:

Perhaps Berk will help Ocasio-Cortez furnish her Washington apartment, too. After all, the New York lawmaker did put out a plea for advice last month, which Berk also answered:

Tweeters appeared to enjoy the pair’s online exchange and suggested that Ocasio-Cortez should appear in a future episode of the hit Netflix show:

