Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Burns Laura Ingraham: 'Why Are You On TV Again?'

Looks like Fox News personality Laura Ingraham’s attempt to burn Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blew up in her face.

Really badly.

It all started when the New York congresswoman tweeted that the coronavirus pandemic is disproportionately affecting people of color thanks to long-standing racial and economic inequalities.

COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities.



Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions.



Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

Ingraham apparently wasn’t happy that Ocasio-Cortez was pointing out the negative effects of inequality, so she decided to belittle the congresswoman’s previous job as a bartender.

The Doctor of Mixology will save us! https://t.co/I6mH9tGyFj — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 3, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has previously said that people who try to insult her by bringing up her bartender past are just “clowning themselves.”

So she turned the joke around by pointing out the terrible job Ingraham has done reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Didn’t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID ‘treatment’ that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying self-administer it?” she responded.

Then she added this burn: “I’m sorry, why are you on TV again?”

Didn’t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID “treatment” that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying self-administer it?



I’m sorry, why are you on TV again? https://t.co/Lfc6RvtBDS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

Then she added receipts.

Ingraham tried to spin things by claiming the doctor she interviewed had “admitting privileges” at Lenox Hill, ignoring the fact that Twitter removed her tweet because it fell under their “misleading information policy” with its “Heightened-risk health claims.”

Typical liberal. Doesn’t know the meaning of the phrase “admitting privileges” versus “employed by”—maligning a man who has spent his life teaching and saving lives of late stage cancer patients. https://t.co/omIV4IMlM7 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 3, 2020

Still, Twitter users were impressed by the heat of the congresswoman’s burn.

It's Doctor of Dragology to you, Laura Angryham. — Sergio Siano (@SergioJSiano) April 3, 2020

Laura coming for @AOC is like a marshmallow coming for a campfire. — suki sven (@ahappything) April 3, 2020

Laura.... pic.twitter.com/BgKEwpHoom — Anthony Clark in the Struggle (@anthonyvclark20) April 3, 2020

One Twitter user did show concern for Ingraham’s condition after the takedown.

This seems really bad timing given all the burn centers have been converted to ICUs. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) April 3, 2020