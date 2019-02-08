Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Exposes The Dark Side Of Politics In 5 Incredible Minutes

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) exposed some of the biggest flaws and loopholes in campaign finance laws this week ― and she did it in just five minutes.

During a hearing, the freshman lawmaker created a game in which she pretended to be “a really, really bad guy” who wants to abuse the system as much as possible. Then, in a series of questions, she exposed the world of payoffs, dark money, PACs and more. She even revealed how it was perfectly legal for a lawmaker to invest in an industry, then write laws to benefit that industry and increase the value of the investment.