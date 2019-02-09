All eyes will be on Chrissy Teigen and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) social media streams during the Grammy Awards this Sunday night.

Maybe.

Cookbook author and model Teigen sent Twitter into a mini-meltdown Friday after she invited the freshman lawmaker — who she dubbed “my hero” — over to her and husband John Legend’s home to watch the show.

“There will be pizza,” Teigen teased.

Ocasio-Cortez, amazingly, agreed.

Here’s the full Twitter exchange:

@AOC hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2019

yes! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

perfect! we have extremely different strengths except I still sometimes burn things — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 9, 2019

Now, it’s not clear if Ocasio-Cortez is really planning to rock up at Teigen’s Beverly Hills home for her slice of the pie on Sunday night.

But Twitter had fun speculating about it, regardless:

She can have my portion! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 8, 2019

AOC/TEIGEN 2020 — amy brown (@arb) February 8, 2019

This can be a pay per view event with the proceeds to charity. — Citizen_Campbell (@campbell_elroy) February 8, 2019

I SO want to be invited to this party of awesomeness. I bet @johnlegend could craft a great jingle for @AOC that is totally #onbrand 🙌🏾 — Lisa Krok (@readonthebeach) February 8, 2019

this feels good/right. — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) February 8, 2019

NAME A BETTER DUO, I’LL WAIT — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) February 9, 2019

Ok, invite @iamcardib too so that my dream girl squad will all be assembled except for me! — Joy (@Humblehollow) February 9, 2019

I did not even know I could stan this hard. Should I seek medical help if it lasts more than 4 hours? — Lisa ♊♏♒ (@lisaluvs2laff) February 8, 2019