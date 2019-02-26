Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs Over GOP Elephant In Comic Book Cover Debut

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is officially a comic book superhero.

The congresswoman is the cover star of Devil’s Due Comics’ “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?” due out in May.

In one version of the cover, Ocasio-Cortez stands over an elephant, the animal emblem of the Republican Party, in a suffragist-honoring white pantsuit that resembles what she wore to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this month. Another cover shows her in warrior attire.

The comic is a “collection of stories that all embrace the theme that we’re excited about all of the energy and positive change this new crop of congresspersons is going to bring,” creator Josh Blaylock told CNN. “Some of the stories are really sweet; some are completely absurd and satirical; some are cathartic and venting.”

More than 20 artists have been involved in the project.

Ocasio-Cortez has not endorsed the comic, according to the book’s website, which also features a “presidential translation”: