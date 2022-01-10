Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday.

“She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement. “The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

The progressive lawmaker followed the announcement with a tweet promoting testing and treatment in New York City, where her district is located.

The highly contagious omicron variant has prompted cases to soar in the nation’s most populated city, with one of the highest per-capita infection rates in the U.S.

More than 100 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus, according to the GovTrack website.

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), who had lung cancer, was the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in February 2021. Rep-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) succumbed to COVID-19 in December 2020.