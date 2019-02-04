A Super Bowl Twitter fight between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) proved more interesting than the big game.

The two freshmen lawmakers engaged in an NFL-themed tussle on Sunday and Monday over Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed tax on the super-rich.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in Afghanistan, kicked off the exchange by asking on Twitter if the Super Bowl champ New England Patriots should be taxed at 70 percent “so that NFL competition is more fair and equal.”

The New York progressive didn’t back down from Crenshaw’s swipe. She threw some NFL salary stats at him, and added exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick to the conversation.

“The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “The owners who refuse to hire Kaepernick would, though.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been drawing heat from the right and self-styled centrist Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, for her idea that those making over $10 million pay a marginal tax rate of 70 percent to fund climate-change initiatives.

But she had plenty of followers on her team after her clapback at Crenshaw.

The real irony is the fact that folk who will never be affected by the proposed tax are fighting the hardest against it. — By Any Other Name (@LMillerInATL) February 4, 2019

FINISH HIM — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 4, 2019

Also, the NFL is salary capped, literally the definition of promoting equal team competition. I'm not sure what Dan is on about, but his metaphor leaves a lot to be desired. — Noel Walling (@noelwalling) February 4, 2019

Math, science, economics, physics: subjects foreign to the GOP. — Je suis Michelle (@tafkam08) February 4, 2019

People constantly fail to understand that this isn’t about taxing rich people, doctors, business owners, etc, it’s about taxing the obscenely wealthy, a tiny tiny group of billionaires who seem to exist to extract more and more money out of workers and society’s hands. — mnfarmer (@mnsfarmer) February 4, 2019

Republicans are either very bad at math, or are very good at misleading their poor voters. — Ashish Kasturia (@whiskeylover) February 4, 2019

Can you hold a marginal tax rate 101 for @DanCrenshawTX and others, asking for a friend. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Mark McClelland (@MrCaase) February 4, 2019