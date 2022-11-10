Politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Tucker Carlson Audience Over 'Death Threats'

"Every time that dude puts my name in his mouth, the next day, I mean, this is like what stochastic terrorism is," the New York Democrat told "The Breakfast Club."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) this week said Fox News personality Tucker Carlson is “110% one of the largest sources of death threats” she receives.

“Every time that dude puts my name in his mouth, the next day, I mean, this is like what stochastic terrorism is,” the New York Democrat said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“It’s like when … you use a very large platform to turn up the temperature and target an individual until something happens,” she continued. “And then when something happens, because it’s indirect, you say, ‘Oh, I had nothing to do with that.’”

Watch the video here:

Carlson has repeatedly used his widely watched prime time show to attack Ocasio-Cortez. He’s called her a “rich, entitled white lady” ― even though he knows she is of Puerto Rican heritage — and mocked her when she said she feared for her life during the U.S. Capitol riot. He’s also ridiculed her as the “Kim Kardashian of Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, has labeled Carlson a “white supremacist sympathizer.”

