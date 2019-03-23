Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames Right-Wing Media For Daily Death Threats

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blamed right-wing media this week for the death threats she said she receives on a daily basis.

The freshman lawmaker told the New York Daily News that “it’s very clear that when right-wing media starts to heat up, that’s directly correlated to the amount of violent targeted threats we get.”

Ocasio-Cortez said there was “clearly a correlation” between the intensity of the critical coverage of her on widely watched conservative cable network Fox News and far-right media outlet Breitbart “and all those folks and the amount of threats that we get.”

She feels “safest when I’m home” in the Bronx, she added, and revealed how Capitol Police had now advised her against sharing her schedule due to the ongoing threat to her security.

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham regularly rant about the progressive congresswoman. Ingraham and a guest this week mocked her for doing “the Latina thing” when correctly pronouncing her name. Ocasio-Cortez fired back with a blistering Twitter thread.

If by ‘the Latina thing,’ she means I actually do the work instead of just talk about it, then yeah, I’m doing ‘the Latina thing.’



Unless of course she‘s talking about being multilingual, which we know isn’t a ‘Latina thing.’



It’s a ‘21st century’ thing.https://t.co/v41dAyjshP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

Siri, show me the brand of ‘economic anxiety’ that mocks Americans of color as unintelligent + unskilled, while *also* mocking those same Americans for speaking more languages than you: pic.twitter.com/HXBC7Osexu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

“How dare they refuse to say their name in a wrong accent & not mangle their own family name so that I can feel more comfortable instead of look inside myself & examine why something as small as *a person’s name* makes me uncomfortable in the first place?? This is an outrage!” https://t.co/ArYd28WVcv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

By the way: Fox News likes to say my name (incorrectly) as “Cortez,” which I can only imagine is bc that sounds more ‘stereotypically’ Hispanic + probably incites more ‘anxiety’ for them.



Pro Tip:

My last name is not “Cortez,” just as theirs isn’t “Ingra” or “Carl” or “Hann.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

My last name is Ocasio-Cortez. Full stop. That’s my name.



No, you can’t say “Cortez.” I’ve never used that in my life. “Cortez” is referring to someone else.



Even if they‘re trying to be rude + wrong, my dad’s last name was Ocasio anyway.



(His name was hyphenated too, though.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Ocasio-Cortez said the obsession that Fox’s “grown men” have with her “is weird.”

And in February, she revealed on Twitter how her staff tackles the anonymous callers who bombard her office with bigoted calls.