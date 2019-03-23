Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames Right-Wing Media For Daily Death Threats

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blamed right-wing media this week for the death threats she said she receives on a daily basis.
The freshman lawmaker told the New York Daily News that “it’s very clear that when right-wing media starts to heat up, that’s directly correlated to the amount of violent targeted threats we get.”
Ocasio-Cortez said there was “clearly a correlation” between the intensity of the critical coverage of her on widely watched conservative cable network Fox News and far-right media outlet Breitbart “and all those folks and the amount of threats that we get.”
She feels “safest when I’m home” in the Bronx, she added, and revealed how Capitol Police had now advised her against sharing her schedule due to the ongoing threat to her security.
Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham regularly rant about the progressive congresswoman. Ingraham and a guest this week mocked her for doing “the Latina thing” when correctly pronouncing her name. Ocasio-Cortez fired back with a blistering Twitter thread.
On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Ocasio-Cortez said the obsession that Fox’s “grown men” have with her “is weird.”
And in February, she revealed on Twitter how her staff tackles the anonymous callers who bombard her office with bigoted calls.