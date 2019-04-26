Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday reportedly deleted a tweet in which she mocked a Democratic lawmaker she wrongly identified as a Republican.

Ocasio-Cortez apparently attempted to taunt Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) for a picture in which he posed alongside a cardboard cutout of Ocasio-Cortez. Her tweet referred to him as one of the GOP’s “older male members.”

Instead, she misfired at a fellow Democrat who said he took the picture because he “wanted everyone to know” he welcomed Ocasio-Cortez in Kentucky.

Twitter users quickly spotted Ocasio-Cortez’s mistake. She removed the post within minutes, and has not offered an explanation. Her office didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Rep @AOC has deleted her tweet where she appears to think Louisville’s @RepJohnYarmuth is a Republican... but not before I took a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/gIUxaHUzED — Annie Andersen (@Annie_Andersen) April 25, 2019

The Republican Party of Kentucky shared the cutout photo earlier on its Twitter account, saying it “looks like” Ocasio-Cortez is “calling the shots” for the state’s Democrats. That apparently is what sparked Ocasio-Cortez’ tweet.

Yarmuth, chair of the House Budget Committee who has served in Congress since 2007, later explained the cutout photo on Twitter, saying he wanted everyone to know he welcomes Ocasio-Cortez in Kentucky “regardless of what old white male Republicans think.”

I was a Republican 35 years ago, but I think I have become wiser as an older, white, male Democrat. I simply wanted everyone to know I welcome @RepAOC in Kentucky, regardless of what old white male Republicans think. https://t.co/WOY7bIy6Yf — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) April 25, 2019

Some conservatives seized on Ocasio-Cortez’s error.

Maybe if @AOC spent more time interacting with lawmakers and less time making coloring books, she'd recognize the other socialist Democrats in her caucus. pic.twitter.com/GSRXoBxcuA — NRCC (@NRCC) April 25, 2019

Other tweeters, however, pointed out that President Donald Trump tweets multiple mistruths on most days, almost all of them ignored.