President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that legally he can’t be impeached, which led to a correction on Twitter, courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
The spat began with a tweet from Trump, who quoted the freshman lawmaker’s warning to her fellow Democrats on their 2020 candidate. On ABC’s “This Week,” she said:
“I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States.”
Trump agreed that Democrats have “a very real risk of losing” and said that’s why they want to impeach him. Then, he insisted that “the impeach card,” as he called it, “cannot be legally used.”
The freshman lawmaker shot back: