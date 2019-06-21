Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the growing chorus of politicians calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The freshman congresswoman from New York made her thoughts known in a very brief tweet on Friday.

This President needs to be impeached. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2019

It’s not exactly a surprise, especially after their harsh Twitter exchange last Sunday night.

It started when Trump tweeted out a truncated quote from Ocasio-Cortez that warned how Democrats could lose the 2020 election.

Ocasio-Cortez said: “I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States.”

Trump cut off the last part of her argument, tweeting:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump.” I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

The New York Democrat fired back a few hours later and told the president that impeachment was a very real possibility.

Mr. President, you’re from Queens.



You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week.



Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more.



Bye 👋🏽 https://t.co/4O9PNbYFki — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 17, 2019

Nearly 70 members of the House, overwhelmingly Democrats, have called for an impeachment inquiry of Trump.