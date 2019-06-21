POLITICS

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment

The New York congresswoman made it official on Friday after telling the president last Sunday via Twitter why he should be worried.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the growing chorus of politicians calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The freshman congresswoman from New York made her thoughts known in a very brief tweet on Friday. 

It’s not exactly a surprise, especially after their harsh Twitter exchange last Sunday night.

It started when Trump tweeted out a truncated quote from Ocasio-Cortez that warned how Democrats could lose the 2020 election.

Ocasio-Cortez said: “I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States.”

Trump cut off the last part of her argument, tweeting:

The New York Democrat fired back a few hours later and told the president that impeachment was a very real possibility.

Nearly 70 members of the House, overwhelmingly Democrats, have called for an impeachment inquiry of Trump.

 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
7 Things Every Donald Trump Supporter Should Know
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Democratic Party Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Twitter Impeachment
CONVERSATIONS