Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the growing chorus of politicians calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The freshman congresswoman from New York made her thoughts known in a very brief tweet on Friday.
It’s not exactly a surprise, especially after their harsh Twitter exchange last Sunday night.
It started when Trump tweeted out a truncated quote from Ocasio-Cortez that warned how Democrats could lose the 2020 election.
Ocasio-Cortez said: “I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States.”
Trump cut off the last part of her argument, tweeting:
The New York Democrat fired back a few hours later and told the president that impeachment was a very real possibility.
Nearly 70 members of the House, overwhelmingly Democrats, have called for an impeachment inquiry of Trump.