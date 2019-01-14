Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Boasts That She's Getting Under Trump's Skin

“Who cares?” the president responded immediately, making a dismissive gesture.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, said she doesn’t believe for a second that Trump was unaffected by her comments, and she tweeted as much Monday.

“I bartended for *years* in New York City,” she wrote. “I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin.”

Ocasio-Cortez then dug a little deeper in a follow-up tweet, mentioning her 70 percent tax rate plan while going after Trump’s suspect fortune and unreleased tax returns.

“I’d say we’d be taxing 70% of Trump’s income, but he probably hasn’t made more than $10 million in years - and that’s the real reason he’s hiding his taxes,” she said.

Ouch. If she wasn’t under his skin yet, she’s certainly on her way.

