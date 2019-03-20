POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Schools Fox News On What 'The Latina Thing' Is Really All About

The New York congresswoman hits back after Laura Ingraham and a guest mocked how she says her name.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is firing back at Fox News after one of its hosts and a guest mocked her for doing “the Latina thing.” 

Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night asked guest Joe diGenova if he noticed that the freshman lawmaker “puts on accents” when she introduces herself. 

She does the Latina thing where she does her, you know, ’Anastasio Ocasio-Cortez,” diGenova replied, saying her name incorrectly and with an exaggerated accent. 

In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez gave them her own definition of “the Latina thing.” 

Then she offered up a pro tip on her last name: 

